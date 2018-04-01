Bodycote PLC (BOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 998.18 ($13.79).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 840 ($11.61) to GBX 830 ($11.47) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 965 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.78) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other Bodycote news, insider Anne Quinn bought 9,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £83,880 ($115,888.37).

Shares of LON:BOY remained flat at $GBX 895 ($12.37) on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 728.50 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,043 ($14.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,780.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,864.58.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.20 ($0.65) by GBX 2 ($0.03). Bodycote had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of £690.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 37.10 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.30.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

