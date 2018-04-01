Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Boingo Wireless posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIFI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

WIFI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 408,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,966. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.12, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,352 shares of company stock worth $9,439,720. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 986.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 107,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

