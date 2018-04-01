Bolivarcoin Hits Market Cap of $194,643.00 (CRYPTO:BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $194,643.00 and approximately $470.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041174 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 9,673,925 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

