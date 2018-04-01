Boohoo.com’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.com (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec restated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.73) price target on shares of Boohoo.com in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on shares of Boohoo.com in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Boohoo.com to a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.25) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 247.78 ($3.42).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 148.30 ($2.05) on Thursday. Boohoo.com has a twelve month low of GBX 1.89 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 328.93 ($4.54).

Boohoo.com Company Profile

boohoo.com plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, women, and children.

