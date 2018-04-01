Boolberry (BBR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,422.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Boolberry has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $1,422.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boolberry has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00012000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.02564870 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006192 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 11,305,057 coins. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

