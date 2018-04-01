Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $27.44 million and approximately $172,822.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, OTCBTC, BigONE and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00696075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00162131 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030624 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos’ genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,419,546 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BigONE, Gate.io, OTCBTC and Bibox. It is not presently possible to buy Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

