Bowhead Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (AHT)

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bowhead token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last seven days, Bowhead has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.25 or 0.05565890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00200952 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00139364 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009587 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000831 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bowhead Token Profile

AHT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official website is bowheadhealth.com. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aholee is a decentralized search engine for products, dedicated to online shopping worldwide. Aholee uses its own in-house blockchain, which is an Ethereum fork, for open collecting and indexing information from open sources with confirmation of authenticity based on blockchain technology. The AHC token is used to purchase items on the Aholee platform.Any AHC owner can purchase products using AHC in any store represented in the platform at the current AHC exchange rate to the currency used by the store. Any visitor to ahoolee.com can buy AHC, as this will give them an opportunity to get additional discounts from stores.”

Bowhead Token Trading

Bowhead can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

