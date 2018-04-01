BP (BP) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 45.0761869221498 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 8,336,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,851. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134,174.02, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.60%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.28 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

