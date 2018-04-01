Brady Co. (BRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 30th

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brady to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $37.15 on Friday. Brady has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,923.48, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $287.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Brady will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $849,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

