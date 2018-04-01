Breakout One Day Volume Reaches $4,579.00 (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $4,579.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Breakout has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Breakout coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032944 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00769082 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Breakout Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,743,601 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Buying and Selling Breakout

Breakout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

