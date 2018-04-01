Breakout (CRYPTO:BRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,537.00

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $2,537.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Breakout has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Breakout alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032102 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00770762 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016147 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Breakout Coin Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2016. Breakout’s total supply is 18,745,560 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Breakout Chain is Multicurrency Blockchain based platform. Breakout Chain allows the issuance of colored coins, pegged currencies and the deployment of smart contracts Break Chain's main currency is BreakCoin (BRK), which can also be used to gamble on the Breakout Gaming Platform. “

Buying and Selling Breakout

Breakout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Breakout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Breakout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakout and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.