Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($5.25).

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRW shares. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 394 ($5.44) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.39) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 397 ($5.48) to GBX 416 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($5.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON BRW) traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 343.20 ($4.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 297.50 ($4.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.40 ($5.52). The firm has a market cap of $972.63 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.00.

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($23,763.47).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brewin-dolphin-holdings-plc-brw-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of wealth management services. The Company offers personalized wealth management services. The Company focuses on core services of discretionary investment management and financial advices, coupled with improving operational efficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.