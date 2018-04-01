Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Brian John Stempeck Sells 22,500 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $1,244,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,076.60, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.71 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 48.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 23.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brian-john-stempeck-sells-22500-shares-of-trade-desk-inc-ttd-stock-updated.html.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.