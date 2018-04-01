Briggs & Stratton (BGG) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Briggs & Stratton earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.7317785743368 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:BGG opened at $21.41 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Briggs & Stratton had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Briggs & Stratton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Briggs & Stratton to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $121,995.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Teske sold 26,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $610,381.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,443.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

