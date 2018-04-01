Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.17. 350,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5,862.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $101.46.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Berman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $49,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Mason sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $986,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

