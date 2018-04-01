Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) PT Set at $70.00 by Jefferies Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been assigned a $70.00 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMY. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.25 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $103,260.88, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 43,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 26,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

