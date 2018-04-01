Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,583,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,136,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 854,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 118,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

BMY stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103,260.88, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

