British American Tobacco (BTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $73.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 125,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

