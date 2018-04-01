British American Tobacco (BTI) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. British American Tobacco earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7240268839735 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BTI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,768. The firm has a market cap of $122,937.03, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.6792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company’s tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA).

