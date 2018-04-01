BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FMC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $76.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10,285.72, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $903,018.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,952.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $106.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.37.

WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in FMC Corp (FMC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-increases-position-in-fmc-corp-fmc.html.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.