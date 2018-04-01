British Land (BLND) Price Target Cut to GBX 650

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs from GBX 660 ($9.12) to GBX 650 ($8.98) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLND. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 675 ($9.33) to GBX 700 ($9.67) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($9.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 725 ($10.02) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.56) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 705 ($9.74) to GBX 745 ($10.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 679.50 ($9.39).

BLND stock remained flat at $GBX 642 ($8.87) during trading on Wednesday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($8.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 695 ($9.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.52 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In other news, insider Tim Score bought 2,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 683 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £18,126.82 ($25,043.96). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,346.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

