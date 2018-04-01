Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report sales of $68.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.46 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $68.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $290.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $311.90 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 105,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,591. The company has a market cap of $184.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brokerages-anticipate-information-services-group-inc-iii-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-68-37-million-updated-updated.html.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc is a technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company. The Company operates in the segment of fact-based sourcing advisory services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments through research, benchmarking, consulting and managed services with a focus on information technology, business process transformation, program management services and enterprise resource planning.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.