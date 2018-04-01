Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 9,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $20.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 0.9 million gross acres, with approximately 44% of its acres located in the Permian Basin.

