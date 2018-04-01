Brokerages Anticipate Quality Systems (QSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) to report sales of $131.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Quality Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.31 million. Quality Systems reported sales of $132.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Quality Systems will report full-year sales of $131.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.55 million to $529.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $541.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $550.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quality Systems.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Quality Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Quality Systems in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,243.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quality Systems by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quality Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quality Systems during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quality Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ QSII) traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 414,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,260. Quality Systems has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $841.02, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets software and services that automate various aspects of practice management (PM) and electronic health records for medical and dental practices in the United States. The company's NextGen division provides integrated clinical, financial, and connectivity solutions for ambulatory and dental provider organizations.

