Brokerages Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.92). Revance Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 46,025.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

RVNC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. 352,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,260. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,131.38, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $105,846.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $857,504.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $3,182,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

