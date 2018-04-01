Brokerages Anticipate Summer Infant, Inc. (SUMR) to Announce ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summer Infant an industry rank of 205 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summer Infant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summer Infant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summer Infant in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ SUMR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of -0.18.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.17 million. research analysts anticipate that Summer Infant will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summer Infant by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 222,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Summer Infant by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc is an infant and juvenile products company. The Company is engaged in the juvenile industry, providing mothers and caregivers a range of products to care for babies and toddlers. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed over 1,100 products in several product categories, including monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear and feeding products.

