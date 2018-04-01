Brokerages Anticipate Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Viacom posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIAB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Viacom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Viacom by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,941. The company has a market capitalization of $12,496.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Viacom has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

