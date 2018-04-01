Brokerages Expect AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AmTrust Financial Services’ earnings. AmTrust Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AmTrust Financial Services.

Get AmTrust Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services in the third quarter worth $135,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFSI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 757,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2,415.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.35. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) to Announce $0.20 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brokerages-expect-amtrust-financial-services-inc-afsi-to-announce-0-20-eps.html.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmTrust Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.