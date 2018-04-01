Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

ARWR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.73, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 20,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 908,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,194,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,282.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,400. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 129,488 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

