Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $178.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.89 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $279.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $178.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940.01 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $992.45 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.05. 135,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,522. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $279.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,291.75, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.39 per share, for a total transaction of $500,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,113.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $248.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,881.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,725 shares of company stock worth $2,502,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 107,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 101,124 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 639.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brokerages-expect-churchill-downs-inc-chdn-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-178-00-million.html.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.