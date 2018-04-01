Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In other news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $528,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen N. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,061,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,457 shares of company stock worth $20,188,250. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,072,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $103.13 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $23,264.27, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

