Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $107.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,643.54, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 301 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $33,254.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,112.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $4,780,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,753.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,938 shares of company stock worth $7,355,949. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

