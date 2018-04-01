Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) PT at $20.75

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet cut ADTRAN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 508,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $752.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brokerages-set-adtran-inc-adtn-pt-at-20-75.html.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.