Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (BRKR) Target Price at $32.08

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,566,000 after purchasing an additional 341,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,229,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 527,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 191,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ BRKR) traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 639,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,854. Bruker has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,685.55, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

