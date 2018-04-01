Brokerages Set Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) PT at $16.20

Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.95 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 68.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 48.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ CALA) traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 355,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,039. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.50.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Calithera Biosciences had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

