Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) PT at $38.23

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$32.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, insider John Moran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.04, for a total transaction of C$1,681,600.00. Also, insider John Black sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.74, for a total transaction of C$1,162,200.00. Insiders have sold 133,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,134 in the last ninety days.

TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.67 on Thursday, hitting C$43.11. The company had a trading volume of 158,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,408. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$20.75 and a 52-week high of C$48.04.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

