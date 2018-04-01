Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) PT at $53.79

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.77.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight Capital set a C$60.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) traded up C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,689,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,294. The company has a market cap of $47,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$35.90 and a 52-week high of C$47.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In related news, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.97, for a total transaction of C$112,425.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.17, for a total value of C$2,308,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,050 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

