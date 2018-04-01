Brokerages Set Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN) PT at $1,222.17

Shares of Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,222.17 ($16.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.65) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clinigen Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($16.58) to GBX 1,220 ($16.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.92) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($16.69) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of Clinigen Group (LON CLIN) traded down GBX 16 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 919.50 ($12.70). 345,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,646. The firm has a market cap of $1,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,359.09. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 751.50 ($10.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,187 ($16.40).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 20.30 ($0.28) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The business had revenue of £167.80 million for the quarter. Clinigen Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Clinigen Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical and services company. The Company’s principal activities include management, sale and distribution of pharmaceutical products, which have associated expiry dates. The Company operates through five segments: Clinigen Clinical Trial Services (CTS), which sources commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs and rescue therapies; Idis Managed Access (MA), which is engaged in the consultancy, development, management and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; Idis Global Access (GA), which offers ethical access to post approval and short-supply medicines; Clinigen Specialty Pharmaceuticals (SP), which manufactures and distributes its own and in-licensed specialist, hospital-only medicines around the world, and Link Healthcare, which distributes pharmaceutical products in South Africa, and the Asia and Pacific region.

