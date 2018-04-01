Brokerages Set Conn's Inc (CONN) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Conn's Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conn's in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Conn's from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn's by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn's by 45.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 178,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conn's by 269.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 426,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Luzich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn's by 3.3% during the third quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 315,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Conn's during the fourth quarter worth $9,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 328,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. Conn's has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

