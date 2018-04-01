Brokerages Set Dcc Plc (DCC) Target Price at $8,147.50

Shares of Dcc Plc (LON:DCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,147.50 ($112.57).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,471 ($117.04) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 8,149 ($112.59) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on DCC from GBX 8,500 ($117.44) to GBX 8,700 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

DCC (LON:DCC) traded up GBX 120 ($1.66) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,940 ($95.88). The company had a trading volume of 382,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 6,490 ($89.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,762.50 ($107.25).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and business support services worldwide. The companys DCC Energy segment offers oil and liquefied petroleum gas products to commercial, retail, agricultural, industrial, marine, and other customers, as well as fuel cards. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million customers in approximately 9 countries.

