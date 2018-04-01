Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

DCPH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 25th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,128. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3,989.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 354,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,965,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 224,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 149,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brokerages-set-deciphera-pharmaceuticals-inc-dcph-price-target-at-43-33-updated-updated.html.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.