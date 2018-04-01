Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Price Target at $129.80

Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.52. 1,924,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $101.17 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4,689.63, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.18. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Dun & Bradstreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently 55.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Price Target at $129.80” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brokerages-set-dun-bradstreet-corp-dnb-price-target-at-129-80-updated-updated.html.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.