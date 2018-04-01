Brokerages Set GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Price Target at $20.97

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of GasLog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of GasLog in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 444.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 630,846 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth $8,121,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,993,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,362,000 after acquiring an additional 323,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 259,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 434,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,174. GasLog has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,412.51, a PE ratio of 255.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). GasLog had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

GasLog Ltd. is an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. The Company’s owned consolidated fleet consists of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships in operation and five LNG carriers on order.

