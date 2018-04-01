Brokerages Set GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) PT at $25.00

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on GlycoMimetics to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

GLYC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 606,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,721. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.55, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.23.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

