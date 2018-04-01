Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) PT at $36.17

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wells Fargo raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,392,000 after buying an additional 431,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,339. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5,096.77, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

