Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Price Target at $148.00

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.74. 837,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $128.42 and a 52 week high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,973.31, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $85,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,502.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Engadine Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $38,818,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

