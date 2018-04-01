Brokerages Set Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) PT at $101.50

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,402. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Invictus RG increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.90. 118,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,690.88, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $76.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/brokerages-set-kaiser-aluminum-kalu-pt-at-101-50.html.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.