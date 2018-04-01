Brokerages Set National Health Investors Inc (NHI) PT at $76.57

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $79.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP John L. Spaid acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,066.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.47 per share, for a total transaction of $130,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,672.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,812 shares of company stock worth $183,910 over the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,028,000 after acquiring an additional 183,350 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 57.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 144,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 283,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,267. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,794.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.43). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

