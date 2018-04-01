Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) PT at $199.25

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin (PH) traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.71. 1,181,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,527. The stock has a market cap of $23,959.37, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $151.17 and a one year high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.24, for a total transaction of $211,691.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $780,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

