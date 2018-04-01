Brokerages Set Pearson plc (PSON) PT at $674.29

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 674.29 ($9.32).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 615 ($8.50) to GBX 785 ($10.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of LON PSON remained flat at $GBX 749 ($10.35) during midday trading on Thursday. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 563 ($7.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 775.80 ($10.72).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 54.10 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 52.40 ($0.72) by GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Pearson had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of GBX 451.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

